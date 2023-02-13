Maxima Latvija Reduces Price Of Latvian Dairy Products

Maxima Latvija has launched an initiative to reduce the price of Latvian dairy products in its stores, in association with the country's largest dairy producers.

The 'Latvijas pienam būs BŪT' (Latvian Milk will have to BE!) campaign, which commenced on 7 February, aims to support Latvian producers and citizens and will see around 200 essential dairy SKUs sold at reduced prices.

These include milk, cream, cottage cheese, butter, kefir, cheese, yoghurt and other dairy products produced in Latvia.

The products can be purchased with a 'Paldies' card, currently available to all customers for €0.01.

'A Challenging Time'

Edvīns Lakstīgala, director of category management and purchasing department at Maxima Latvija, said, "We are aware that this is a challenging time for the Latvian dairy industry. Therefore, in order to support Latvian producers and provide dairy products at the lowest possible prices, we acted quickly and, together with our long-standing partners, launched the initiative 'Latvijas pienam būs BŪT' to jointly find a solution to the current situation in the industry.

"The aim of our initiative is to support domestic producers, increase demand for Latvian dairy products, reduce food inflation in general and develop quality dairy products, which are popular in the Latvian diet, more accessible to everyone."

Price Reductions

The retailer has reduced the price of certain Latvian dairy products by 34% on average.

Of the firms participating in the initiative, Latvian brand AS Tukuma piens, is offering the most extensive range of products.

Prices have also been reduced for SKUs produced by AS Rīgas piena kombināts, AS Cesvaines piens, AS Jaunpils pienotava, AS Latgales piens, AS Lazdonas piensaimnieks, AS Rankas piens, AS Smiltenes piens and AS Talsu piensaimnieks.

Maxima Latvija said that it will also implement a number of marketing activities to highlight and promote Latvian dairy products.

