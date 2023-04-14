52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Norway Exports Seafood Worth €3.6bn In Q1 2023

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

The Norwegian Seafood Council has announced that Norway exported NOK 41.4 billion (€3.6 billion) worth of seafood in the first quarter of 2023.

This is an increase of NOK 7.4 billion (€645 million), or 22%, compared to the same period last year.

Poland, the USA and Denmark were the largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports in the first quarter.

Weak Currency

The council claims a weak krone was the main reason for lifting the export value by around NOK 3 billion (€261 million) in the first quarter, while increased prices in the markets contributed NOK 6 billion (€535 million).

The fall in volume, reduced the export value by approximately NOK 1.8 billion (€156 million).

Exports to the USA saw the greatest growth in value in the first quarter, with an increase in export value of NOK 1 billion (€87 million), or 40%, compared to the same period last year.

The council says salmon boosted the increasing export value to the American market, but trout and frozen snow crab have also had a strong first quarter.

'Challenging Times'

"Many value records have been set in the first quarter, for example for salmon and in the whitefish category, but when we look behind the numbers, the picture is not as so positive," said Christian Chramer, managing director of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

He added, "Strong food inflation and the weak krone explain a large part of the increase in value, and in addition the export volume of cod and salmon is falling, which helps to raise prices.

"World trade will also be affected in 2023 by war and turmoil in the world economy, so we are still living in challenging times. This is felt keenly in the markets, where consumers are now experiencing that their purchasing power has been substantially weakened."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Spain's Bonnysa Offers Fresh Vegetable Spreads
2
Fresh Produce

Britain's Tesco Cuts Price Of Milk For The First Time Since 2020
3
Fresh Produce

Egg Prices Up By Close To A Third Across European Union
4
Fresh Produce

EU Fruit And Vegetable Consumption Saw Growth Of 2.19% In 2021: Freshfel Europe
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com