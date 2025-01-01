52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Exports

Lidl España Accounted For 0.65% Of National GDP In 2023

Spanish Cooperative Limonar de Santomera Posts Turnover Of €58m In 2023-24

Spanish cooperative Limonar de Santomera, which comprises small and medium-sized citrus fruit growers, has seen a 55% increase in production in its financi...

Tereos Warns Of Weaker Results As EU Sugar Prices Plummet

A bigger-than-expected fall in European sugar prices in recent months will weigh on the results of Tereos in the second half.

