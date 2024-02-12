Ornua Appoints Conor Galvin As Next Chief Executive

Irish dairy co-operative Ornua has named Conor Galvin as its new chief executive officer, effective May 2024.

Currently, Galvin serves as the top boss of Dairygold Co-operative Society, Ornua said in a statement.

Aidan O’Driscoll, co-operative chair at Ornua said, “His [Galvin's] appointment follows a comprehensive selection process led by a board subcommittee. Conor has a deep knowledge of the dairy sector and has extensive senior executive experience.

“He is deeply committed to the cooperative nature of the dairy business and has a strong focus on working in close partnership with key stakeholders. My fellow board directors and I look forward to working with Conor as Ornua continues its journey of delivering long-term sustainable growth.”

Conor Galvin

Galvin joined Dairygold in 2014 and has held a number of roles in its senior leadership team before assuming the role of chief executive in January 2022.

Before joining Dairygold, he served as the finance director of DCC’s food and beverage division, and was also country finance manager with Procter & Gamble in Ireland.

Galvin is a science graduate from University College Dublin and holds an MBA from the Smurfit Business School. He is also a qualified accountant.

Ornua named Donal Buggy as interim chief executive after chief executive, John Jordan stepped down from the position last year to pursue an opportunity with a US-based private equity firm.

Buggy will continue as interim chief executive until May and continue as the group chief financial officer thereafter.

'Growth And Investment'

Commenting on the appointment, chief executive designate Galvin stated, “I am honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to lead Ornua into the future. For decades, Ornua has delivered significant value for Irish dairy families through the strong connection that it creates between farmers and consumers.

“I will encourage collaboration at all levels within the industry to positively address the challenges that face the sector in the years ahead. Ornua has demonstrated a long-term vision of growth and investment, and I look forward to leading the next phase of that development.”