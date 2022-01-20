Orri Mandarin: Unbeatable For Yet Another Year

The Orri mandarin continued to stand out for another year in several important aspects, such as price, freshness, striking appearance, spectacular promotional campaigns, and exclusive varietal management.

Orri ushered the 2022 season with better figures than those achieved in the previous year.

According to the Citrus Fruit Exchange, the first transaction of the year reached an average of €1.2/kg in the field – a record price that echoes the trend of previous seasons.

These figures are a shot in the arm for growers who are facing a year marked by market uncertainty, due to a slight drop in citrus consumption, a slowdown in demand, and an increase in production costs.

But we must not forget that, in addition to its price, what makes the Orri mandarin unique is its extraordinary flavour and good peeling and conservation conditions.

These are intrinsic characteristics of its DNA that make it an unbeatable mandarin variety.

The Orri Running Committee (ORC), the growers' association for this variety, is expecting a very good season for the Orri mandarin with an increase in production volume, up from 18% last season.

Furthermore, it is expected that sizes will be bigger than the last season. Good consumer demand is also being forecast, because the Orri mandarin is getting increasingly better known and valued.

ORC is firmly committed to caring for the environment and building a better world.

For this reason, it wants to highlight the premium character of this variety, not only through its sustainability qualities but through social awareness, by promoting the use of more sustainable packaging, in meetings held with the primary operators in the sector.

