Orri To Reach More Than 10,000 Specialised Greengrocers

Orri’s professional promotional campaign, which covered 83 stalls in wholesale markets in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Zaragoza, and more than 8,000 greengrocers last year, will see the addition of more than 20 stalls in Mercasturias, Mercasevilla and Mercaolid in 2022.

Through this initiative, Orri will reach more than 10,000 specialised greengrocers throughout Spain this year.

To do this, ORC will have a large team of promoters, who will hand out promotional kits and items to highlight the variety to all retail clients who buy Orri mandarins for their greengrocers.

This action will be rounded off with the powerful image of the Orri mandarin promotion on billboards, MUPIs and digital screens in these wholesale markets.

In addition, Orri will align with point-of-sale professionals, working hand in hand with them, informing and training them, valuing their commitment, and rewarding them for their efforts.

This year, Orri plans to reward three greengrocers, who will collaborate with its campaign by identifying the product in their stores and sharing their knowledge of the Orri mandarin to customers.

During the current season, the Orri mandarin is continuing with the powerful image launched last season, which received a positive response.

In this way, it is reinforcing its aim of propagating the excellent qualities of this mandarin variety and projecting it as a reflection of its prestige and quality.

The image, inspired by the aesthetics of orange and mandarin posters from yesteryear, with nods to the world of fashion editorial design, won a prize at the ADG Laus Design Awards, in the category of Art Direction in Photography.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

