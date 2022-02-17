Orri To Strengthen Value Chain And Sustainability Commitments

One of the objectives that the Orri Running Committee (ORC) has set for 2022 is to strengthen its commitment to the value chain and sustainability.

These are values that are firmly rooted in the Orri mandarin and which respond to the concerns of consumers, who demand responsibility from agri-food companies, both in economic terms with good returns for farmers, and in terms of quality, food safety, and respect for the environment.

Recent studies, such as the MPAC consumer habits survey, indicate that consumers are increasingly concerned about the origin of products, with a tendency to consume local products, as well as having high expectations in terms of social responsibility and health aspects. All these consumer concerns are answered by the Orri mandarin.

During this year, the promotional campaign will be reinforced through information.

The Orri mandarin, unlike other varieties that can be grown in third countries with lower production costs than those of the Spanish market, can only be grown in the EU and in its country of origin, Israel, which favours fair returns for the farmer.

In addition, it offers a guarantee for consumers, as they can be sure that they are buying a product grown according to European quality standards without residues from pesticides not authorised in the EU.

These same market studies indicate that social networks and labelling are the main information channels that consumers use to improve their knowledge of the product.

ORC, through personal and direct contact with farmers, packing centres, distributors, and sales outlets, is reaching agreements to improve and increase the identification of Orri mandarins in stores, guaranteeing greater transparency about the origin of the product and making it easier for consumers to quickly and easily find out the origin of Orri mandarins.

