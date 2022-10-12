Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Packaged Fresh Fruits Market To See 5.5% CAGR To 2031, Study Finds

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The packaged fresh fruits market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2031, to be valued at $19.8 billion (€20.4 billion) at the start of the next decade, according to Fact.MR.

According to the research firm, the organic packaged fresh fruits segment is likely to grow faster than the overall market, at a CAGR of 7.5% over the period.

Conventional packaged fresh fruits accounted for 73.1% of the market in 2021, with packaged fresh pineapples alone accounting for 21.2% due to their wide range of applications within the food industry.

Sustainability A Key Purchase Consideration

Sustainability is also likely to drive consumer appreciation for packaged fresh fruits, Fact.MR said, "As consumers become more conscious of the importance of environmental conservation, demand for environmentally friendly products is skyrocketing. Consumers today are willing to pay a premium for products that promote sustainability and are choosing environmentally friendly options.

"As such, packaged fresh fruits are an excellent choice because they contain no residue that harms the environment, and the natural essence that these fruits contain also has a positive impact on consumers."

Product Innovation

Product innovation has accelerated within the packaged fresh fruits category, Fact.MR said, with Dole recently unveiling two functional product lines, Dole Essentials and Dole Fruitify, to increase its range of convenient product offerings.

Elsewhere, Del Monte Foods recently announced a new innovation – Del Monte Fruit Infusions – a snackable selection of fruit chunks.

On a regional basis, the United States currently accounts for around 86.4% of the North American market for packaged fresh fruits, supported by an increased health-conscious population, Fact.MR said. In East Asia, China is estimated to account for more than 75% of the market, driven by increased demand from hotels, restaurants, and cafes.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

FrieslandCampina Raises €1.25bn To Refinance Revolving Credit Facility
2
Fresh Produce

EU Sees Lower Meat And Dairy Output As Weather And Disease Weigh
3
Fresh Produce

Soaring Egg Prices Force French Food Industry To Change Recipes
4
Fresh Produce

CIV Goes On Tour To Showcase New Apple Varieties
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com