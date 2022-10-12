Packaged Fresh Fruits Market To See 5.5% CAGR To 2031, Study Finds

The packaged fresh fruits market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2031, to be valued at $19.8 billion (€20.4 billion) at the start of the next decade, according to Fact.MR.

According to the research firm, the organic packaged fresh fruits segment is likely to grow faster than the overall market, at a CAGR of 7.5% over the period.

Conventional packaged fresh fruits accounted for 73.1% of the market in 2021, with packaged fresh pineapples alone accounting for 21.2% due to their wide range of applications within the food industry.

Sustainability A Key Purchase Consideration

Sustainability is also likely to drive consumer appreciation for packaged fresh fruits, Fact.MR said, "As consumers become more conscious of the importance of environmental conservation, demand for environmentally friendly products is skyrocketing. Consumers today are willing to pay a premium for products that promote sustainability and are choosing environmentally friendly options.

"As such, packaged fresh fruits are an excellent choice because they contain no residue that harms the environment, and the natural essence that these fruits contain also has a positive impact on consumers."

Product Innovation

Product innovation has accelerated within the packaged fresh fruits category, Fact.MR said, with Dole recently unveiling two functional product lines, Dole Essentials and Dole Fruitify, to increase its range of convenient product offerings.

Elsewhere, Del Monte Foods recently announced a new innovation – Del Monte Fruit Infusions – a snackable selection of fruit chunks.

On a regional basis, the United States currently accounts for around 86.4% of the North American market for packaged fresh fruits, supported by an increased health-conscious population, Fact.MR said. In East Asia, China is estimated to account for more than 75% of the market, driven by increased demand from hotels, restaurants, and cafes.

