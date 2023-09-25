PLUS Commences Transition To Organic Potatoes

Dutch retailer PLUS is gradually switching to organic potatoes in the fresh segment.

The retailer has launched unprocessed organic potatoes in one-kilogram bags, which are priced the same as regular potatoes.

PLUS will pay the difference in price to farmers, it said.

The potatoes offered by the retailer are part of the Laagblijvers range, which includes everyday products for a permanently low price to make organic food accessible to everyone.

Eric Leebeek, commercial director at PLUS said, "The fact that we are gradually converting the potato shelf to organic is a conscious choice. Because this gives our growers the time they need to expand their volume of organic potatoes.

"More organic products means more customers that we reach with organic without increasing the price. With this, PLUS supports a large group of organic growers, so that together we contribute to a more positive impact on the environment."

Organic Agriculture

The initiative aligns with the retailer's goal to contribute to the ambition of the Dutch ministry of agriculture, nature and food quality, to use at least 15% farming area for organic agriculture by 2030.

Potatoes are the latest to join PLUS' range of organic products which include coffee, tea, rice, meat, fish, and fruit and vegetables.

The potatoes in the Laagblijvers range are sourced from the Netherlands and will be available all year round.

The product, priced at €1.69 a kilogram, is available in three variants: waxy, crumbly, and baby potatoes.

Michaël Wilde, director of Bionext, a Dutch organic agriculture and food association said, "The transition of Dutch agriculture cannot be left to farmers and policymakers alone. It is crucial that market parties actively commit to this and offer a clear market perspective for new and current organic farmers.

"By choosing to make organic potatoes the standard, PLUS once again shows how you as a retailer take responsibility. We hope and expect that others will follow this beautiful and important example."