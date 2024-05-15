Saputo Names Carl Colizza As New President And Chief Executive

Canadian dairy firm Saputo has announced the appointment of Carl Colizza as its new president and chief executive officer.

Colizza will succeed CEO and president Lino A Saputo, who has decided to transition to the role of executive chair of the board, effective 9 August 2024, the company noted.

“As I will be transitioning to the position of executive chair, my role will shift into a new capacity more focused on strategic oversight, continuing to promote the Saputo vision and values, and supporting the leadership team,” Saputo stated.

Carl Colizza

Colizza joined Saputo in 1998, and has since held various leadership positions in engineering, operations, business development and strategy.

Since 2015 he served as the president and chief operating officer (COO) of the company's dairy division in Canada, before taking on his current role of president and COO of North America in 2019.

Commenting on his appointment, Saputo, stated, “I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am excited to continue supporting Carl and the entire Saputo team in achieving even greater success in the years to come.

“Carl is an extraordinary business leader who is well-respected across our industry and has a strong track record of leading global teams. He has deep roots within Saputo and has played a pivotal role in developing our strategy and improving our business.”

Colizza added, “I am honoured to lead Saputo and our talented team with Lino’s support, building upon the foundation we have established over the past seven decades.

“For over 25 years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Lino, whose commitment to Saputo’s culture, our people, and the communities we serve is truly extraordinary. I am excited to continue advancing Saputo’s business and delivering on the incredible opportunities we see ahead.”