52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Fresh Produce

Savencia Reports Sales Growth Of 16.8% In FY 2022

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

French dairy firm Savencia Fromage & Dairy Group has reported sales growth of 16.8%, to €6.6 billion, in its financial year 2022.

The company said that sales increased €941 million in the period, driven mainly by organic growth from sales of other dairy products.

Positive Price Effect

Sales of other dairy products saw like-for-like growth of 30.9% due to a positive price effect from the price of industrial products (butter, milk powder and whey) throughout the year and to the price increases needed to cover inflation.

Sales of cheese products saw organic growth of 7.3%, mainly due to price increases in all markets to cover the impact of inflation.

Volumes contracted overall – and particularly in Europe – due to the discontinuation of certain references, penalties imposed by certain distributors and changes in consumer behaviour due to inflation, the company added.

Internationally, volumes saw an overall increase, even if certain markets experienced more contrasting trends.

Milk Prices

During the year, Savencia Fromage & Dairy managed to adjust its sales prices while continuing to offer its dairy producer partners competitive milk prices in France.

The company, which is headquartered in Viroflay, France, also announced its commitment to the first Animal Welfare Charter for cattle, sheep, and goats worldwide.

It continued its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency plans, investments in renovating its facilities, and a programme to support farmers in reducing their environmental footprint.

©2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Maxima Latvija Reduces Price Of Latvian Dairy Products
2
Fresh Produce

Fresh Del Monte Teams Up With Talc Investment Announce Banana Partnership in Somalia
3
Fresh Produce

More Kroger Stores To Offer Fresh Produce From Gotham Greens
4
Fresh Produce

Uvasdoce Fresh Gears Up For Fruit Logistica 2023
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com