Spain's Bonnysa Offers Fresh Vegetable Spreads

Bonnysa is one of Spain's leading producers and exporters, specialising in tomatoes, grapes and tropical crops.

In 2006, they launched a range of Fresh convenience products, with the aim of making fresh easier while maintaining the freshness and quality of the product.

Grated tomato, widely used in Mediterranean cuisine, was the first of the products, and presently the company offers a wide portfolio within the range.

Specifically, its fresh guacamole is one of the company's top products, present in different European supermarkets, both under its own brand and as an MDD.

It was precisely the impulse of guacamole and its way of consumption that led the company to explore new products under the same concept.

For some months now, they have been developing different vegetable spreads that consumers use in moments of fun and sharing, such as a family party or watching a sporting event.

The products are perfect for snacking at any time, as they use vegetables and natural ingredients.

Its artichoke dip or beet dip can be consumed directly, or used in different recipes to add a touch of color and flavour.

These proposals are becoming popular in supermarkets as they offer healthy proposals.

To complete its range of guacamole, it launched 'Brocoli Mole', a guacamole that combines the properties of fresh avocado with the benefits of broccoli, in a recipe that appeals to both guacamole lovers and broccoli skeptics, with the aim of providing consumers with alternatives and promoting the consumption of different vegetables.

