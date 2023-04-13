52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Spain's Bonnysa Offers Fresh Vegetable Spreads

Share this article

Bonnysa is one of Spain's leading producers and exporters, specialising in tomatoes, grapes and tropical crops.

In 2006, they launched a range of Fresh convenience products, with the aim of making fresh easier while maintaining the freshness and quality of the product.

Grated tomato, widely used in Mediterranean cuisine, was the first of the products, and presently the company offers a wide portfolio within the range.

Specifically, its fresh guacamole is one of the company's top products, present in different European supermarkets, both under its own brand and as an MDD.

It was precisely the impulse of guacamole and its way of consumption that led the company to explore new products under the same concept.

For some months now, they have been developing different vegetable spreads that consumers use in moments of fun and sharing, such as a family party or watching a sporting event.

The products are perfect for snacking at any time, as they use vegetables and natural ingredients.

Its artichoke dip or beet dip can be consumed directly, or used in different recipes to add a touch of color and flavour.

These proposals are becoming popular in supermarkets as they offer healthy proposals.

To complete its range of guacamole, it launched 'Brocoli Mole', a guacamole that combines the properties of fresh avocado with the benefits of broccoli, in a recipe that appeals to both guacamole lovers and broccoli skeptics, with the aim of providing consumers with alternatives and promoting the consumption of different vegetables.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Fresh Produce news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Britain's Tesco Cuts Price Of Milk For The First Time Since 2020
2
Fresh Produce

Egg Prices Up By Close To A Third Across European Union
3
Fresh Produce

EU Fruit And Vegetable Consumption Saw Growth Of 2.19% In 2021: Freshfel Europe
4
Fresh Produce

Theo Müller Closes Partial Acquisition Of FrieslandCampina's German Consumer Business
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com