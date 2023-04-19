Spain's DIA Commits To Cage-Free Egg Policy

Spanish retailer DIA has announced that all eggs it sources across its various operations will be cage-free by 2028.

The commitment covers all geographies in which the group has a presence, including Spain, Portugal, Brazil and Argentina, and builds on the firms's previous commitments to sustainable sourcing and animal welfare.

Setting Targets

'DIA has a global commitment to sell only eggs from cage-free systems by 2028,' the retailer said in a statement on its website. 'This commitment will materialise in Spain and Portugal by the end of 2025, and in Argentina and Brazil by the end of 2028.'

The company added that it is working with its suppliers in all geographies to achieve this goal.

Cage-Free Sourcing Programme

Commenting on DIA's commitment, Kirsty Tuxford, corporate engagement manager at international NGO Lever Foundation, which worked with DIA Group on its cage-free egg sourcing programme, said, "We congratulate DIA Group on its new global cage-free egg policy, which will further improve animal welfare in the company’s supply chain.

"By setting a timeline to source only cage-free eggs in all of its stores globally, DIA Group is demonstrating its dedication to ethical and sustainable business practices.”

Other retailers that have set timelines to source only cage-free eggs in the future include Tesco, Costco, Marks & Spencer, Aldi, Lidl and Metro, Lever Foundation said.

