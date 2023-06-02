52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Zummo Making Significant Strides In Reducing Waste From Cardboard And Plastic

Share this article

As a company specialising in innovative solutions for juicing and fruit/vegetable preparation, Zummo is dedicated to providing high-quality products and services that add value to businesses, while offering natural and simple options to consumers.

Zummo’s inherent connection with nature has always driven its commitment to environmental improvement.

Thanks to this system, during 2022 and 2023, the company has managed to reduce its environmental impact and maintain its ISO 14001/9001 certifications. On the occasion of World Environment Day, it reveals how it achieved these goals.

Zummo’s Unwavering Dedication To Environmental Care

Throughout 2023, Zummo has undertaken various actions aligned with its strategic decisions. It has focused on raising awareness among all stakeholders involved in the manufacturing and marketing processes of its products.

ADVERTISEMENT

It accomplished this by:

  • improving packaging;
  • promoting the responsible consumption of raw materials;
  • designing more sustainable products, via life cycle assessments (LCAs); and
  • establishing environmental objectives for reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

A Challenging Endeavour Requiring An Environmentally Conscious Team Effort

Operating in a dynamic and demanding landscape, Zummo faces various challenges, including technological advancements, creativity, and effective management.

Selling its products globally means navigating certification and tariff barriers in different countries. In addition to ensuring the environmental friendliness of its products, Zummo strives to deliver high-quality offerings in all markets, prioritising user-friendliness and excellent service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, Zummo is a company committed to continuous improvement, professionalism, and the recognition of the invaluable contributions of its dedicated team members. The environment holds increasing importance within the Zummo community, and the company is resolute in reducing the environmental impact caused by its activities.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com or contact the company here.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

How Restaurants Can Cater To The New Generation Of Customer
2
Fresh Produce

Greenyard To Acquire Frozen Startup Gigi Gelato
3
Fresh Produce

Plant-Based Products 'Struggle For Growth' Due To Cost: NIQ
4
Fresh Produce

Continente Enables Customers To Harvest Their Own Vegetables
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com