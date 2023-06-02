Zummo Making Significant Strides In Reducing Waste From Cardboard And Plastic

As a company specialising in innovative solutions for juicing and fruit/vegetable preparation, Zummo is dedicated to providing high-quality products and services that add value to businesses, while offering natural and simple options to consumers.

Zummo’s inherent connection with nature has always driven its commitment to environmental improvement.

Thanks to this system, during 2022 and 2023, the company has managed to reduce its environmental impact and maintain its ISO 14001/9001 certifications. On the occasion of World Environment Day, it reveals how it achieved these goals.

Zummo’s Unwavering Dedication To Environmental Care

Throughout 2023, Zummo has undertaken various actions aligned with its strategic decisions. It has focused on raising awareness among all stakeholders involved in the manufacturing and marketing processes of its products.

It accomplished this by:

improving packaging;

promoting the responsible consumption of raw materials;

designing more sustainable products, via life cycle assessments (LCAs); and

establishing environmental objectives for reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

A Challenging Endeavour Requiring An Environmentally Conscious Team Effort

Operating in a dynamic and demanding landscape, Zummo faces various challenges, including technological advancements, creativity, and effective management.

Selling its products globally means navigating certification and tariff barriers in different countries. In addition to ensuring the environmental friendliness of its products, Zummo strives to deliver high-quality offerings in all markets, prioritising user-friendliness and excellent service.

Fortunately, Zummo is a company committed to continuous improvement, professionalism, and the recognition of the invaluable contributions of its dedicated team members. The environment holds increasing importance within the Zummo community, and the company is resolute in reducing the environmental impact caused by its activities.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com or contact the company here.

