Zummo Receives Award From Valencian Chamber of Commerce

The Valencian Chamber of Commerce's 'Boosting Internationalisation Award' for 2023 has been presented to Zummo Innovaciones Mecánicas SAU.

With this award, the Chamber of Commerce recognises the company's strong increase in turnover, which has been reflected in its export figures in recent years, to both EU and non-EU countries.

Product Improvements

Last year, Zummo – owned by Groupe SEB – expanded its citrus juicer business by adding a new pineapple slicer and a professional blender to its portfolio of machines, as well as making numerous product improvements in order to offer top quality services to its customers.

Every year, Zummo continues to create value for many businesses, bringing natural and simple propositions to the consumer.

Extensive Brand Portfolio

In 2022, Zummo was acquired by Groupe SEB, thus enriching its professional offer. Over the past year, numerous synergies have been created for all Groupe SEB customers, such as hotels, large restaurant chains and local shops, in France and around the world.

With this move, Zummo has joined the Ecully-based company's extensive brand portfolio (Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Tefal, etc.) and is consolidating its position, nationally and internationally, as a leading brand in the design and manufacture of innovative fruit and vegetable juicing and preparation solutions.

Next Steps

The company said its next steps will be to maintain the same pace of internationalisation.

"In the coming years, we will continue to look after our current markets and focus on the US and Asian markets, where Zummo has a lot of room for growth," commented Carlos Escolano, CEO of Zummo.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com.

