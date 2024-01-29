Aldi Nord To Adopt New Animal Welfare Labeling From July

Aldi Nord has announced that it will adopt Initiative Tierwohl's (ITW)'s new five-level labeling system along with Aldi Süd.

The new labeling system will see the addition of new level for organic products, the company added.

The Initiative Tierwohl (Animal Welfare Initiative) presented its adapted husbandry labeling as part of the International Green Week in Berlin.

New Level

Previously, organic products were awarded the farming method four 'Premium.'

From July 2024, Aldi will introduce the extended husbandry labeling with the additional fifth level.

“As a pioneer when it comes to animal welfare, it goes without saying that we are also leading the way in switching to ITW’s five-stage husbandry system and providing even more orientation for our customers,” says Dr. Julia Adou, director of sustainability at Aldi Süd.

Labeling

Aldi is currently preparing for the implementation of the law on animal husbandry labeling passed by the Bundestag and Bundesrat.

From August 2025, this requires food retailers to initially label fresh pork according to five farming methods from 'stable' to 'organic.'

An expansion to include out-of-home catering, processed products and other animal species is expected to follow soon.

'Blueprint'

“It is now up to politicians to finally define clear and practical criteria for which the already established forms of husbandry must serve as a blueprint,” said Marc Sagel, director of sustainability and stakeholder relations at Aldi Nord.

2030 Plan

Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd plan to convert their entire fresh meat range, as well as chilled meat and sausage products, to the higher husbandry methods by 2030.

By spring 2024, Aldi plans to convert the entire range of drinking milk to the higher production methods.