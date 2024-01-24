Ardagh Glass Packaging Teams Up With CI Renewables For Solar Project In California

Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) is collaborating with CI Renewables for a renewable energy solar project in Madera, California.

AGP-North America, a subsidiary of Ardagh Group, aims to compete the 10-megawatt solar project this year.

It will be built and operated by VALTA Energy and supply electricity to Ardagh Glass Packaging's glass manufacturing site in Madera.

The project will cater to approximately 25% of the facility's electricity demand, the company added.

The electricity generated from this project will also reduce demand from the local grid.

"We are pleased to see this important solar project for Ardagh move forward," said Walter Serafyn, Managing Partner of CI Renewables LLC.

"This is the second large-scale solar project we have developed for Ardagh, and we look forward to more opportunities with Ardagh in the future."

Natural Resource Management

The facility in Madera has a long history of managing its natural resources usage in a responsible manner, the company noted.

In 2022, it received its ninth consecutive Energy Star plant certification.

"As an environmental leader in the packaging industry, Ardagh continuously pursues opportunities to increase our use of renewable energy," said Alex Winters, chief sustainability officer at Ardagh Glass Packaging.

"Not only does this project advance Ardagh closer to our sustainability targets, but it also stands to aid our wine customers in their sustainability endeavours. By curbing the carbon footprint of bottles sourced from our Madera facility, this initiative aligns with our shared goal of fostering a more environmentally conscious future."

The facility manufactures glass containers for the wine market, supplying wineries across the US.