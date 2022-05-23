Ardagh Group Converts To Electric Vehicles At California DC

Ardagh Group has converted its fleet of forklifts and other propane vehicles to energy-efficient electric vehicles at its distribution centre in Fairfield, California.

Ardagh, alongside Buske Logistics partnered with Shoppa’s Material Handling to facilitate the conversion process.

With the move, the Fairfield distribution centre aims to save nearly 30,000 gallons of liquid propane and prevent more than 60,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere each year.

'Reduce Environmental Impact'

Commenting, Alex Winters, chief sustainability officer for Ardagh Glass Packaging said, “As a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable glass packaging, Ardagh closely monitors our energy consumption and strives to reduce our environmental impact on our communities.

“This fleet electrification project in Fairfield is the result of dedicated Ardagh logistics professionals collaborating cross-functionally to ensure we are minimising our impact on the environment, resulting in more sustainable and efficient operations.”

The US Environmental Protection Agency awarded Ardagh’s distribution centre in Fairfield an 'Energy Star' building certification this year. The distribution centre works to better service the wine industry in the West Coast.

Elsewhere, Scott DeArmond, National Account Manager at Shoppa’s Material Handling added, “Ardagh Group has been a pleasure to work with, as Shoppa’s strives to make a positive impact on the environment from the workplace.

"With the help of Toyota Material Handling and our motive power team, Viking Power, we are able to make these conversions a success.”

