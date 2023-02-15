Auchan Retail Portugal Launches Ecological Detergent Made From Cooking Oil

Auchan Retail Portugal has launched a range of eco-friendly detergents produced from used vegetable oil, as it seeks to achieve its goal of reducing waste and promoting a circular economy mindset.

Most Portuguese households use a significant amount of cooking oil in the preparation of meals, which in turn generates a huge amount of waste, the retailer said.

The Ecox detergent is available in several variants – laundry detergent, dishwashing detergent, multipurpose, machine dishwashing rinse aid, floor detergent, multi-surface degreaser and fabric softener.

University of Coimbra

The technology behind the liquid formula, developed by the University of Coimbra, brings together components such as glycerol and fatty acids, transforming waste into a useful and environmentally-friendly product.

Sustainability is also present in the packaging of the detergents, which feature an ecological design, as they were created to have a lower environmental impact in all phases of the process – production, filling and transport.

The packaging, 50% made from recycled material, comes in a larger pack (850ml), differentiating it from other packaging formats of its type on the market.

The range of Ecox products is already available on the Auchan website and in physical stores, with prices starting at €3.09.

As part of its continued commitment to sustainability, Auchan Retail Portugal also announced it would reduce the paper used in its promotional leaflets by 60%, which corresponds to a saving of 1,000 tonnes of paper per year.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Packaging and Design news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.