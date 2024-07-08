52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Lidl Portugal Invests €11m In Two New Stores

By Dayeeta Das
    • Lidl Portugal has opened a new store in Sintra–Mem Martins, involving an investment of €5 million.

    Lidl Portugal invested the money in the construction of the store, as well as re-paving of the surrounding streets and roads.

    The Sintra–Mem Martins store has a sales area of ​​around 1,300 square metres with wider aisles, a higher ceiling, and a façade made entirely of glass.

    Other highlights of the store include a bakery section with dozens of varieties of bread and pastries, as well as a bread-cutting machine; a natural orange juice machine; and an area for cutting cod and roast chicken.

    The new store offers quality products at affordable prices and features several services, such as six quick payment checkouts for baskets and trolleys.

    The store is equipped with LED lighting and solar panels and the car park offers two electric vehicle charging stations.

    Lidl Portugal has recruited 21 new employees for this store, with an offer of a permanent contract.

    The employees will also have access to training and other career opportunities within the company.

    It is Lidl's 14th store in the municipality and employs a total of 36 staff members.

    Store In Vieira de Leiria

    The retailer invested around €6 million in its new store in the city of Vieira de Leiria in the Leiria District in Portugal.

    The outlet has created 17 new jobs and integrated 12 from other stores, bringing the total number of employees to 29.

    The store design follows the company's most recent construction line, with a focus on simplicity and efficiency.

    It also has a sales area of 1,300 square metres and offers the same facilities as its counterpart in Sintra–Mem Martins.

