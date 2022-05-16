CCEP France Switches To Returnable Glass Bottles For Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes

Bottling group CCEP France has launched new, universal 250ml returnable glass bottles for its Fuze Tea, Tropico, Sprite, Fanta, and Minute Maid brands in hotels, restaurants and cafes.

Coca-Cola Original, Coca-Cola Zero, and Coca-Cola Cherry brands are already available in 330ml returnable bottles.

CCEP Rolls Out Glass Bottles

The universal format aims to help retail outlets and wholesalers by simplifying management of bottle returns.

Once empty, the bottles are stored in crates and collected for return to the factory to be cleaned and refilled.

This innovation will prevent the equivalent of more than 15 million single-use glass bottles from being produced in 2022. The new bottles can be refilled up to 25 times, the company added.

Saving energy and raw materials, a refillable glass bottle has a reduced carbon footprint, as its level of greenhouse gas emissions is three times lower than that of a single-use glass bottle.

Yann Guelorget, CCEP France's out-of-home sales director, said, "The 160,000 cafés, hotels, and restaurants in France will now have the opportunity to receive all our beverages in returnable glass bottles.

"Right now, we are launching Fuze Tea and Tropico in 250ml recycled glass bottles, Fanta, Sprite, and Minute Maid will follow before the end of the year. This aims at appealing to both our retail customers while meeting consumers' expectations."

Packaging accounts for 43% of CCEP France's total value chain emissions.

The bottling group believes the project to be a 'significant milestone towards reducing the carbon footprint of our packaging in France', as it continues to innovate in refillable containers.

