Delhaize Belgium Introduces Wine In Paper Bottle

Published on Jul 2 2021 11:10 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Wine / Delhaize Belgium / Paper Bottle / Planet B

Delhaize Belgium has introduced a new wine SKU in an innovative bottle made of recycled paper.

The Planet B wine features a so-called 'Frugal bottle', made of 94% recycled paper with an inner plastic coating to store the wine.

The introduction of this packaging aligns with Delhaize's sustainability goals. In April of this year, the retailer said that all of its 763 stores in the country achieved CO₂ neutrality.

Planet B is a Spanish vegan and organic red wine made from 70% tempranillo and 30% monastrell grapes.

The product is more eco-friendly than the rest of the SKUs in the range due to the packaging.

Frugalpac Technology

The bottle implements the Frugalpac technology, ensuring that the bottle is lighter in weight, making transportation easier.

At just 83 grams, it is up to five times lighter than a regular glass bottle.

The carbon footprint of the bottle, made of chemical-free recycled cardboard, is up to six times (84%) lower than a glass bottle, according to an Intertek Life Cycle Assessment.

The bottle is easy to recycle as customers can easily detach the plastic inner coating from the paper packaging and dispose of everything in appropriate recycling bins.

In addition, the bottle is aesthetically pleasing as the labelling can use the entire surface of the bottle.

Planet B wine is available in a 75 cl bottle for € 7.99 in Delhaize supermarkets across Belgium, as well as the company's website.