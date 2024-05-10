DS Smith Expands La Chevrolière Facility With €6m Investment

Packaging firm DS Smith has announced the expansion of the production space at its La Chevrolière facility, near Nantes, France, following a €6 million investment.

The production space at the site has been expanded by some 4,000 square metres, DS Smith said, in response to increased demand for sustainable corrugated cardboard from both new and existing customers.

New additions to the facility include a Bobst Mastercut 2.1 die-cut machine and a cardboard pallet production line, while a 2.500-square-metre workshop is dedicated to the production of Kaypal cardboard pallets.

The workshop has a capacity of 250,000 units, and a potential to produce up to 1.5 million pallets per year, DS Smith said.

'Circular Economy'

“At DS Smith Packaging France, we understand that innovation and respect for the environment go hand in hand and this is in keeping with our Now and Next sustainability strategy and company-wide purpose of Redefining Packaging for a Changing World," commented Thibault Laumonier, regional managing director, DS Smith France.

"The opening of our new Kaypal cardboard pallet production workshop in La Chevrolière will help our regional customers to move towards a circular economy, and with sustainable packaging options that impact positively on the reduction of CO2 throughout the entire supply chain. We are setting new industry standards in sustainable packaging and building a future that is more respectful of the environment that we live in.”

About The La Chevrolière Site

The La Chevrolière facility opened in 2010 and currently employs some 170 personnel. Packaging solutions developed at the facility are largely distributed within a radius of 150 kilometres from the site, it noted, and mostly intended for food industry clients.

It's one of 30 production sites that DS Smith operates across France.