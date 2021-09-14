ECR, WPO Launch Design Guide To Promote Recyclable Packaging

Published on Sep 14 2021 8:19 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Packaging / ECR / ECR Community / World Packaging Organisation / FH Campus Wien

ECR Community, the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) and the University of Applied Sciences at FH Campus Wien have teamed up to launch a guide for retailers and manufacturers on how to design effective recyclable packaging that encourages the transition to a circular economy.

An easy-to-use guide to circular packaging design, it addresses packaging requirements by format (bottle, cup, etc.) in the food, near-food and non-food segments.

According to ECR, the guide provides a good starting point for non-packaging specialists, to not only understand best practice in design for recycling, but also to understand the supporting recycling processes, technology and infrastructure involved.

Timely Publication

According to ECR Community co-chair Declan Carolan, the publication of the guide is timely, as consumers are demanding more environmentally-friendly packaging options, to which retailers and brands need to respond.

“We are delighted to support this global publication which provides practical guidance to companies on how to produce packaging that can be recycled, remains fit for purpose, while continuing to look good," he said.

"We know that circular packaging and the supporting recycling systems are a crucial step in the transition to a more circular economy”.

A First Step

Elsewhere, Nerida Kelton, Vice President Sustainability & Save Food, WPO, said that the resource is a valuable "first step" in providing a consistent global approach to circular design thinking for materials and packaging.

"The next step is to encourage our 53 Member countries to not only use the guide but also work with the WPO to develop more localised versions that suit their countries and regions," she said.

The launch of the guide will be supported by a global webinar hosted by ECR Community, which takes place on 4 October.

The Packaging Design for Recycling Guide: A Global Recommendation of Circular Packaging Design is now available on the ECR Community website at this link.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.