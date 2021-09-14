ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

ECR, WPO Launch Design Guide To Promote Recyclable Packaging

Published on Sep 14 2021 8:19 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Packaging / ECR / ECR Community / World Packaging Organisation / FH Campus Wien

ECR, WPO Launch Design Guide To Promote Recyclable Packaging

ECR Community, the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) and the University of Applied Sciences at FH Campus Wien have teamed up to launch a guide for retailers and manufacturers on how to design effective recyclable packaging that encourages the transition to a circular economy.

An easy-to-use guide to circular packaging design, it addresses packaging requirements by format (bottle, cup, etc.) in the food, near-food and non-food segments.

According to ECR, the guide provides a good starting point for non-packaging specialists, to not only understand best practice in design for recycling, but also to understand the supporting recycling processes, technology and infrastructure involved.

Timely Publication

According to ECR Community co-chair Declan Carolan, the publication of the guide is timely, as consumers are demanding more environmentally-friendly packaging options, to which retailers and brands need to respond.

“We are delighted to support this global publication which provides practical guidance to companies on how to produce packaging that can be recycled, remains fit for purpose, while continuing to look good," he said.

"We know that circular packaging and the supporting recycling systems are a crucial step in the transition to a more circular economy”.

A First Step

Elsewhere, Nerida Kelton, Vice President Sustainability & Save Food, WPO, said that the resource is a valuable "first step" in providing a consistent global approach to circular design thinking for materials and packaging.

Advertisement

"The next step is to encourage our 53 Member countries to not only use the guide but also work with the WPO to develop more localised versions that suit their countries and regions," she said.

The launch of the guide will be supported by a global webinar hosted by ECR Community, which takes place on 4 October.

The Packaging Design for Recycling Guide: A Global Recommendation of Circular Packaging Design is now available on the ECR Community website at this link.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Packaging and Design news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Stora Enso To Focus On Renewable Materials

Stora Enso To Focus On Renewable Materials
Emmi Caffè Latte Cups To Incorporate Recycled Plastic

Emmi Caffè Latte Cups To Incorporate Recycled Plastic
Ardagh Posts Double-Digit Growth In Revenue, Boosted By Higher Shipments

Ardagh Posts Double-Digit Growth In Revenue, Boosted By Higher Shipments
Packaging Firm Verallia Sees 'Robust' Profit Growth In First Half

Packaging Firm Verallia Sees 'Robust' Profit Growth In First Half
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Tesco Launches Reusable Packaging Trial With Loop Mon, 13 Sep 2021

Tesco Launches Reusable Packaging Trial With Loop
SIG Invests €12m In New Technology Centre In Germany Wed, 8 Sep 2021

SIG Invests €12m In New Technology Centre In Germany
Stora Enso To Focus On Renewable Materials Mon, 6 Sep 2021

Stora Enso To Focus On Renewable Materials
Italy Pushes For 'Nutrinform' System Over Nutri-Score Fri, 3 Sep 2021

Italy Pushes For 'Nutrinform' System Over Nutri-Score
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN