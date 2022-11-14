Subscribe Login
Elopak Commences Operations In New Warehouse In Netherlands' Terneuzen

Packaging giant Elopak has commenced operations at its new, fully automated warehouse in Terneuzen, the Netherlands.

The warehouse features fully automatic handling and a total storage capacity of 495 million cartons.

The state-of-the-art facility offers improved logistics and greater efficiency by replacing storage over multiple sites and automating previously manual processes.

While designing and constructing the warehouse, the company also focused on environmental factors in line with its goals to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050.

The new facility sits wall-to-wall with Elopak’s existing converting plant and is expected to reduce transport by more than 40 truckloads per day.

Transferring unfilled cartons between both facilities will significantly reduce transport costs, regional traffic and CO2 emissions as it previously operated three external warehouses in the area, Elopak added.

'A Top-Class Facility'

Elopak CEO Thomas Körmendi, commented, "We are delighted by the results here at Terneuzen and congratulate the team and our partners on their hard work to deliver a top-class facility.

"By increasing efficiency and operational excellence, improvements like this put Elopak in an even stronger position when it comes to meeting the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions."

In terms of capacity, the new warehouse houses more than 24,000 pallet places on a 5,800 square metre surface area.

The Norwegian packaging group reported 26% growth in revenue in the third quarter, to €272.4 million, driven by price initiatives in EMEA and another 'strong' performance in Americas.

