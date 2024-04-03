Consum Seeks Growth With Major Logistics Investment

Valencia-based supermarket chain Consum is investing in its logistics network to fuel ambitious plans for new stores and franchises.

The company's recently appointed general director, Antonio Rodríguez Lázaro, outlined the plan to Spanish daily Expansión. This year, the company aims to open 15 directly owned stores and 35 franchised outlets, necessitating increased logistical capacity.

According to Rodríguez Lázaro, logistics investments include a 400,000-square-metre facility in Aldaya (Valencia) that will operate alongside its existing platform in Silla.

In Catalonia, Consum will expand its existing logistics capacity and also build a brand new platform in Montcada i Reixac. Additionally, the company plans to expand its Torres de Cotillas (Murcia) warehouse and is actively seeking land to establish the first warehouse in Andalusia.

While most projects are medium- to long-term, Rodríguez Lázaro emphasised the cooperative's commitment to annual logistics investments. Consum will add €50 million to the existing €180-million budget to expedite these projects.

First New Store In 2024

Consum kicked off 2024 with the opening of its first store in Castellar del Vallès (Barcelona) in March. This brings the total to 114 directly owned stores and 152 franchised Charter stores.

Over the coming months, the retailer plans to open six new supermarkets in the Valencian Community, three in Catalonia, three in Andalusia, two in the Region of Murcia, and one in Castilla-La Mancha.

With the new Castellar del Vallès supermarket, the cooperative reaches a total of 266 outlets in Catalonia, including both directly owned stores and Charter franchises.

Consum closed 2023 with turnover exceeding €4 billion, up from €3.87 billion in the previous year. The retail chain ranks among the six largest food distributors in Spain, holding a 3.4% market share with a consistent volume growth of 4% annually.