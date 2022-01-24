Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

FEVE To Discuss The Impact Of Shopping Trends On Packaging

FEVE will offer an exclusive insight into the findings of its latest report Future Made Clear: What are shoppers interested in now? ahead of its launch on 25 January 2022, at 12:00 PM CET.

The event will be moderated by FEVE Secretary-General Adeline Farrelly and the speakers include Arnaud Aujouannet, O-I Senior Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and John Parker, University of Sheffield Professor Emeritus of Glass Science and Engineering.

To mark 2022 as the UN’s International Year of Glass (IYOG), the container glass industry is striving to make the future clear. 

For FEVE, the European Federation of glass packaging makers, making the future clear also means celebrating the solution that’s already here – glass – and its value for the environment, consumers’ health, and product preservation. 

As there is no better time than the start of the International Year of Glass to take action, FEVE has analysed over 150 trend reports to understand what has been driving consumer behaviour – and where it is headed in the years to come. 

In an ever-changing landscape, the brands that are set to come out on top over the next few years will be those who respond to these shifts in consumer expectations, while staying true to their own values.  

To register for the event, click here.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Brussels, FEVE is an international not-for-profit association, which currently has over 60 company members and 22 corporate groups across the European Union, Switzerland, and Turkey.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Packaging news.

