Packaging And Design

Hain Celestial’s North America Business Joins How2Recycle

Natural foods producer Hain Celestial Group has announced that its North America business has joined the How2Recycle labeling programme

The label program said that it improves reliability, completeness and transparency of recyclability claims by enabling companies to clearly communicate how to recycle a package.

Commenting, Kristy Meringolo, executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary, chief compliance officer, and executive sponsor of ESG at Hain Celestial said, “As we continue to optimize our packaging portfolio, with a focus on more sustainable packaging, we look forward to partnering with How2Recycle to drive awareness, allowing consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions.”

Hain Celestial publicly made commitment to advance packaging sustainability and announced two purposes in the 2021 global environmental, social and governance (ESG) report.

Recycling Labels

The first objective is adding standardised recycling labels to 100% of Hain products (by the end of 2025) to provide reliable transparent recycling information for consumers. The second goal is publishing a sustainable packaging strategy by next year.

Hain noted that it reduced the amount of virgin plastic in its portfolio over the past three years.

Elsewhere, Meringolo said, “In addition to providing transparent recycling labeling for our North American and UK consumers, we want to do our part to prevent recycling contamination by keeping non-recyclable packaging out of recycling bins.”

Hain began to add How2Recycle labels to Alba Botanica sun care products. Its UK business, Hain Daniels, is using the On-Pack recycling label.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique.

