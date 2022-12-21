HelloFresh To Launch Climate-Labelling Internationally

Meal-kit firm HelloFresh has rolled out its climate-labelling initiative to 11 more countries after the successful launch of the product feature across Germany and Austria in November 2021.

The label is now available in the UK, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, France, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. It includes recipes that lead to up to 85% fewer CO2e emissions than the average HelloFresh recipe. The climate label ranks up to ten recipes per market – which is, on average, a quarter of the local menu size – and guides customers towards more sustainable food choices.

The labelled recipes have, on average, 70% fewer CO2e emissions than the average HelloFresh recipe, the company said.

Life Cycle Assessment

In April 2022, HelloFresh published an in-depth life cycle assessment, which analysed the environmental footprint across the whole value chain, from field to fork. It showed that an average meal from HelloFresh has 25% fewer CO2e emissions, compared to the exact same meal prepared with ingredients purchased from a supermarket.

The company plans to reduce CO2e emissions from its production facilities by 60% on a per-euro revenue basis by the end of 2022, compared to a 2019 baseline.

“Our innovative supply chain technology connects millions of data points, which enable us to further lower the carbon footprint of our products,” said COO Upstream at HelloFresh International, Tilman Eichstädt. “Introducing the climate label is the first step towards our goal to offer full menu transparency for our customers, in order to empower our customers’ to eat in a more sustainable way.”

