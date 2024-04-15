52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

HelloFresh Opens New Automated Production Facility In The UK

By Dayeeta Das
HelloFresh Opens New Automated Production Facility In The UK

Meal kit firm HelloFresh has opened an automated production facility in Derbyshire, as it seeks to boost the growth and innovation of its brands in the UK.

The site, named the Windmill, has created around 300 jobs for the local community to date, with more expected in the coming months, as the company ramps up production, HelloFresh noted.

HelloFresh UK CEO Adam Park stated, “We are delighted to open our largest and most advanced European distribution centre – the Windmill – here in Derby. We have invested for over two years to build our latest automated production technology in Derby, particularly due to its incredibly diverse and skilled talent pool.

“This site and its cutting-edge technology will allow handling of great complexity in our production, to give customers even more choice, while creating hundreds of jobs and opportunities for talented people in the local area to build skills and careers in a growing space,” Park added.

Sustainable Food Manufacturing

The Windmill distribution centre has been developed in partnership with SmartParc SEGRO Derby, a low-carbon food-manufacturing campus in Spondon, Derby.

It features a rainwater-harvesting system, a 22-MVA rooftop solar panel array, and a shared heating and cooling system that recycles heat from refrigeration plants and reuses it to heat water and offices across the estate.

The site has achieved an ‘Excellent’ BREEAM rating for its energy efficiency and will source 100% of its energy from renewable sources.

It will also offer provision for EV charging, local bus services aligned with production times, and secure bike storage (alongside a cycle-to-work scheme), to further reduce local emissions while supporting its employees.

HelloFresh posted consolidated revenue of approximately €7.6 billion in its 2023 financial year – up by 2.8%, compared to 2022, in constant currency.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com