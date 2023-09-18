Herman Troskie To Succeed Paul Coulson As Chair Of Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group has named Herman Troskie as its next chair, succeeding Paul Coulson who has decided to step down as chair of Ardagh Group and its 76%-owned subsidiary Ardagh Metal Packaging on 15 November 2023.

Coulson will continue as a director of Ardagh Group, Ardagh Metal Packaging and ARD Holdings, and will remain the controlling shareholder of ARD Holdings, the company said in a statement.

Coulson served as the chair of Ardagh Group since 1998 and was instrumental in leading its growth from a single-plant glass operation in Dublin to a global player in sustainable glass and metal packaging, operating across Europe, the Americas and Africa.

Over the last 40 years, he was involved in the creation and development of a number of other businesses, Ardagh noted.

These include Fanad Fisheries, an Irish salmon farming company, and medical waste management company Sterile Technologies, which was sold in 2006.

Herman Troskie

Troskie, who currently serves as a director of Ardagh Group, Ardagh Metal Packaging and ARD Holdings S.A., will step in as chair of all three companies and join Ardagh on a full-time basis in November.

This transition is the culmination of a succession process that, in recent years, has seen the appointments of Oliver Graham as CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging, and Michael Dick as CEO of Ardagh Glass Packaging, the company noted.

Troskie will step down from his current role as CEO of corporate, legal and tax advisory at Stonehage Fleming in Luxembourg.

He has extensive experience in international corporate structuring, cross-border financing and capital markets, with a particular interest in integrated structuring for entrepreneurs and their businesses.