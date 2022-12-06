Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

Kerry Launches KerryNutri Guide Nutritional Tool

Nutrition company Kerry has launched the 'KerryNutri Guide' tool, which aims to assist brands with developing front-of-pack nutrition labels.

KerryNutri Guide calculates the nutritional impact of a product based on energy, fat, sugar, fibre, protein and salt, compared to a food and drink database.

The initiative aims to promote healthier diets and optimise the nutritional profile of products, within a landscape where governments are restricting products that are high in fat, sugar and salt, Kerry said.

The online tool also provides information about global regulations and insights, as well as advice about nutritional claims that could be included on the packaging.

Kerry added that the nutrient score is based on 10 global nutrient profile models, where manufacturers can identify areas that should be improved.

Nutrition Labelling

“In the past five years, we have witnessed the most significant increase in nutrition restrictions and tax implementations to tackle obesity in history,” said Albert McQuaid, Kerry's global chief science and technology officer.

“Today, over 40 countries worldwide use a front of pack nutrition label, and this can be challenging for companies who have products that are sold in multiple markets. KerryNutri Guide measures products against the various front of pack requirements while also demonstrating how improving the nutritional profile can improve their score."

Using KerryNutri Guide, companies will be able to develop products that 'meet challenges such as sugar taxes, sodium reduction targets, and comprehensive nutritional profile models', Kerry added.

"We need to work together to create a world of sustainable nutrition that is better for people and the planet," McQuaid added. "KerryNutri Guide is one way that we can support customers in our joint goals.”

