ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Pasta Maker La Molisana Introduces Recyclable Packaging

Published on Jun 30 2021 1:59 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Italy / Pasta / Environment / La Molisana

Pasta Maker La Molisana Introduces Recyclable Packaging

Italian pasta producer La Molisana has introduced new recyclable paper packaging sourced from responsibly managed and FSC certified forests.

The initiative will help the company to significantly reduce plastic production, estimated at 230,000 kg/year, responding to the needs of consumers increasingly attentive to the origin of food products and the supply chain.

The evaluation of the recyclability of the packaging was entrusted to an impartial body that issues the Aticelca 501/19 certification, in collaboration with the main papermakers' associations.

The 'Kraft' packaging paper, made of natural cellulose, is fully recyclable. It is ideal for protecting the quality of the food and minimising the environmental impact.

The glues used are water-based, and the ink used in printing do not contain solvents.

An added bonus is that the rough finish of the paper stimulates the tactile perception of consumers and transfers a feeling of naturalness.

Design Elements

The new packaging continues to feature the brand's white colour scheme in the packaging, which not only favours authenticity and clarity but also brightens the store shelves.

La Molisana has also reinforced its messaging on the packaging with information about the history of the family of millers who have been working over 100 years, the integrated production chain and the Italian origin of the wheat.

In 2017, the brand renewed its branding and packaging to include a new logo to promote the identity of the company's 'Made in Italy' proposition.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

SPAR Italy Unveils Renovated Stores

SPAR Italy Unveils Renovated Stores
Coca-Cola HBC Acquires Stake In Italian Coffee Firm

Coca-Cola HBC Acquires Stake In Italian Coffee Firm
Amadori Sees Reduced Production and Turnover in 2020

Amadori Sees Reduced Production and Turnover in 2020
Fruttagel Introduces New Eco-Friendly Packaging

Fruttagel Introduces New Eco-Friendly Packaging
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Opens E-commerce Packaging Lab Tue, 29 Jun 2021

Smurfit Kappa Opens E-commerce Packaging Lab
Consumers 'Confused' About Plastics Recycling, Hold Brands Responsible: Study Fri, 25 Jun 2021

Consumers 'Confused' About Plastics Recycling, Hold Brands Responsible: Study
7UP Switches To Clear Plastic Bottles Thu, 24 Jun 2021

7UP Switches To Clear Plastic Bottles
Daymon Wins 12 Vertex Awards Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Daymon Wins 12 Vertex Awards
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN