Pasta Maker La Molisana Introduces Recyclable Packaging

Published on Jun 30 2021 1:59 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Italy / Pasta / Environment / La Molisana

Italian pasta producer La Molisana has introduced new recyclable paper packaging sourced from responsibly managed and FSC certified forests.

The initiative will help the company to significantly reduce plastic production, estimated at 230,000 kg/year, responding to the needs of consumers increasingly attentive to the origin of food products and the supply chain.

The evaluation of the recyclability of the packaging was entrusted to an impartial body that issues the Aticelca 501/19 certification, in collaboration with the main papermakers' associations.

The 'Kraft' packaging paper, made of natural cellulose, is fully recyclable. It is ideal for protecting the quality of the food and minimising the environmental impact.

The glues used are water-based, and the ink used in printing do not contain solvents.

An added bonus is that the rough finish of the paper stimulates the tactile perception of consumers and transfers a feeling of naturalness.

Design Elements

The new packaging continues to feature the brand's white colour scheme in the packaging, which not only favours authenticity and clarity but also brightens the store shelves.

La Molisana has also reinforced its messaging on the packaging with information about the history of the family of millers who have been working over 100 years, the integrated production chain and the Italian origin of the wheat.

In 2017, the brand renewed its branding and packaging to include a new logo to promote the identity of the company's 'Made in Italy' proposition.

