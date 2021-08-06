Lidl Italia Pledges To Further Reduce Plastic Packaging

Published on Aug 6 2021 7:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Italy / Schwarz Group / Lidl Italia / Plastics pollution / World News

Lidl Italia has pledged to take further steps to reduce plastic packaging within the framework of Schwarz Group's REset Plastic strategy.

The Italian supermarket chain aims to achieve an average of 20% recycled material in the plastic packaging of its private labels by the end of 2025 and eliminate black plastic in its private-label packaging by the end of 2021.

In March 2018, Lidl Italia announced it would reduce the use of plastic in own-brand packaging by at least 20% by 2025 and make 100% of the plastic packaging of its own-brand products recyclable.

In 2015, the company, together with its suppliers, set the goal of eliminating the use of microplastics smaller than 5 mm in the formulations of its own-brand cosmetic products by 2021.

Other Initiatives

Lidl Italia has already revised a number of its own-brand packaging to reduce the use of plastic.

The retailer has replaced the plastic wrapping of eggs with a wood pulp container, and rolled out smaller Formil liquid detergents bottles, saving an average of 25% of plastic.

It also implemented environmentally friendly waste disposal in all its facilities, with customers having access to special containers for separate waste collection.

Recycled Plastic Products

Lidl Italia recently expanded its range of products made from recycled plastic with the launch of the 'Crivit Ocean Bound' sports collection.

The new range gives new life to plastic waste collected from beaches, islands, or coastal areas by using it as the main component for innovative and sustainable tops, trousers, and shoes, offered at an affordable price.

In March of this year, the retailer introduced its first line of household products made with 95% recycled plastic by PreZero, the environmental division of Lidl's parent organisation, the Schwarz Group.

