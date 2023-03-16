52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

McCormick Launches New Design For Core Herbs And Spices Range

By Robert McHugh
Cholula maker McCormick has launched a brand-new design for its core, red cap branded products for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The company, which manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other products to the entire food industry, said the new bottles 'address a desire to buy and cook with the freshest herbs and spices'.

McCormick claims the brand's new signature 'SnapTight' lids will assure home cooks that their bottles are closed tight, locking in flavour and freshness between use.

Environmental Commitments

McCormick added that the new bottles are made from a 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic as it also seeks to meet its environmental commitments while listening to consumer feedback.

The company has noted that clear label designs showcase the transparency and quality of McCormick's herbs and spices.

McCormick claims the new bottling process draws out excess air during filling, reducing the amount of oxygen inside. This process helps seal in flavours and keeps herbs and spices fresh for longer.

Read More: McCormick & Company Posts 3% Sales Growth In FY 2022

'Milestone Celebration'

"Our new bottle redesign is not only a milestone celebration for the brand, but for our home cooks as well," said Nikki French, group vice president marketing for NA Consumer at McCormick.

"These changes deliver a new standard when it comes to our passion and continued pursuit of flavour."

The new bottles have begun to rollout on retail shelves nationwide, and the transition will continue over the year for all McCormick red cap products.

This includes the most essential herbs and spices, such as cinnamon, garlic powder, paprika, parsley, and crushed red pepper.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

