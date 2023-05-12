Mondi To Modernise Dynäs Kraft Paper Mill In Sweden

Packaging firm Mondi has announced plans to upgrade its Dynäs pulp and paper mill in Sweden, as it seeks to increase efficiency and improve the environmental performance of the facility.

According to Mondi, the upgrade will position the mill well to 'continue meeting customer demand for sustainable paper and paper-based packaging solutions'.

The Dynäs mill is currently used to produce high-quality sack and speciality kraft papers, which are used in a variety of packaging solutions for both consumer and industrial clients.

About The Upgrade

The upgrade project will include the installation and upgrade of machinery and equipment, including a new cooking plant and bark boiler, which will improve the mill's energy efficiency.

Elsewhere, upgrades will also be made to reduce air and water emissions, resulting in better wood utilisation at the facility, Mondi said.

'A Significant Investment'

“The modernisation programme at Dynäs represents a significant investment in the future of this well-established mill," commented Roman Senecky, chief operating officer of Mondi Kraft Paper.

"By producing sustainable sack and speciality kraft paper, we continue to contribute to our MAP2030 goals and meet customer demand with innovative solutions such as Advantage StretchWrap, an alternative to plastic film pallet wrapping, and Advantage MF EcoComp, used for high strength packaging like paper bags for wet organic household waste."

The Swedish Land and Environmental Court (Mark-och Miljödomstolen) approved Mondi’s works application in March 2023, while construction on the facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

"The mill supplies paper across Europe and plays an important role in the local community," Senecky added.

