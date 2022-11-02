Nestlé Develops Alliance For Small Plastics Recycling

Food manufacturer Nestlé has launched the Alianza para el Reciclaje de los Pequeños Plásticos (ARPP – Alliance of Small Plastics Recycling) to promote sustainability, a circular economy and plastic recycling in Spain.

This platform was founded through the group's Nescafé Dolce Gusto brand and sees the business partner with Grupo Lactalis Iberia, Lactalis Nestlé and Unilever, along with Plastics Europe as the prime member.

Other members include Asociación Española de Fabricantes de Yogur y Postres Lácteos Frescos (AEFY – Spanish Association of Manufacturers of Yogurt and Dairy Desserts), Asociación Española de Industriales de Plásticos (ANAIP – Spanish Plastics Industry Association) and Picvisa.

ARPP’s goal is to promote consumers', organisations', public institutions' and companies’ participation in the recycling of containers and small-size plastic waste, Nestlé said in a statement.

'Circularity And Innovative Solutions'

“With the birth of this platform through Nestlé’s Nescafé Dolce Gusto, we want to prove the viability of recycling small plastic packagings, such as coffee capsules or lids, in treatment plants, with the objective of recovering items that get lost in the current system," said Silvia Escudé, Nestlé Spain’s Coffees director and the alliance’s spokesperson.

"For this, we will ensure its circularity with innovate solutions that allow the correct separation and recycling regardless of an item's size.”

AI Technology

Back in July, Nestlé Spain signed an agreement with the Generalitat Valenciana region to develop a project to promote the recycling of small-size plastic packaging.

Through this agreement, the company announced plans to install a AI robot in the VAERSA light packaging waste management plant, which is intended to separate small plastic materials in the waste flow that could be reused and recycled afterwards.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.