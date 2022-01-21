Nostromo Rolls Out New Packaging For Canned Tuna

Gruppo Calvo’s Italian canned fish brand Nostromo has introduced new packaging featuring Real Peel technology.

The 'Apri gira facile' tuna can comes without an inner rim so the tuna can be tipped directly onto the plate without the help of a fork, eliminating waste of product, reports daily La Repubblica.

Created following input from a consumers’ panel, the new can also contains reduced amount of oil (about 15 grams less), but the quantity of tuna remains unchanged.

Three out of four consumers do not consume the oil in the tuna cans and at least 37% say they throw it away, the report noted.

Another novelty is the introduction of a flexible aluminium lid that enables the safe and easy opening of the packaging.

Investment

The new packaging required a complete redesign of the production process at the Carballo factory near La Coruña, Spain, for which the company invested €30 million.

Significant investments were also made for the transformation of the industrial equipment and machinery in order to integrate all the necessary quality controls into the process.

The 'Apri gira facile' products meet the sustainability targets of the group’s 'Responsible Commitment' programme, according to which, 100% of the tuna used in its range will be sourced from responsible and sustainable fisheries by 2025.

After an initial trial phase during which 'Apri gira facile' was made available in Spain under the 'Vuelca Fácil' label, the new packaging will be progressively rolled out to the rest of the markets in which Gruppo Calvo operates.

In Italy, the first product to implement the novelty is Tonno Nostromo for olive oil.

