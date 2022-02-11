Packaging Firm ALPLA Group Sees Turnover Up 8.4% In 2021

Packaging firm ALPLA Group has announced a 8.4% increase in turnover in its 2021 financial year, to €4 billion, boosted by both recycling and technology investments.

The plastic packaging firm, which has invested in the development of bio-based and biodegradable plastics in recent years, currently employs 22,000 across its facilities around the world.

Turnover for the year 'significantly exceeded' that of the previous 12-month period, boosted by a number of acquisitions, the company said.

'A Strong Position'

"We have put ourselves in a strong position internationally in recent years, invested in the recyclability of plastics and in new technologies and materials, and achieved a new sales record in 2021," commented ALPLA CEO Philipp Lehner. "We want to secure this positive development sustainably and in the long term."

Since last year, the group has invested around €50 million in the development of recycling activities, and by 2025, I hopes to operate 'closed recycling loops' in as many regions as possible.

"Our customers’ demand for high-quality recycled materials is also growing outside Europe," Lehner added. "In the long term, we want to cover between 70% and 80% of demand with our own production."

Growth Targets For 2022

The Austrian company is targeting growth of between 3% and 5% for the coming financial year, with projects and acquisitions in the USA, Mexico, the Asia-Pacific region and Western Europe set to bolster its performance.

In particular, the company is confident that its Asia-Pacific region, which comes on stream in early 2022, will expand the reach of its mould technology into that market, as well as further the growth of the circular economy in Asia.

ALPLA operates 177 production facilities in 45 countries, and specialises in custom-made packaging systems, bottles, closures and moulded parts.

