Sainsbury’s Changes Laundry Detergent Packaging From Plastic To Cardboard

UK retailer Sainsbury’s has launched its own-brand liquid laundry detergent in cardboard cartons, which it claims will save 22 tonnes of plastic a year.

The change has been implemented across all own-brand 750ml laundry detergents, replacing sleeved plastic bottle packaging with cardboard cartons.

Sainsbury’s tropical super concentrated, bio super concentrated, non-bio super concentrated, colour super concentrated and lavender super concentrated SKUs will be available in the new packaging from this month.

New Reformulated Liquid

The retailer has also reformulated its laundry liquid to a super concentrated form, and as a result a smaller amount of detergent is required per wash, allowing for five additional washes per carton.

The British retailer claims the new cartons, which are 35% lighter than the original packaging, will take 13 lorries off the road annually.

Sainsbury's says the move will help the retailer make progress against its target to achieve net-zero emissions across its own operations by 2035.

Plastic Packaging Commitment

Customers can recycle the packaging at kerbside or deposit the packaging at recycling banks, the retailer added.

Sainsbury’s says this is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to halve its use of own-brand plastic packaging by 2025.

Last year, Sainsbury’s launched its one-litre refillable handwash pouches, which use 85% less plastic and helps remove 28 tonnes of plastic every year from its operations. It is also 35% lower in cost compared to the equivalent bottles.

Furthermore, the retailer also launched double-length toilet rolls, which it claims reduces plastic packaging by 30%, or by 84 tonnes.

