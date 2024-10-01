52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Sainsburys

UK Retailer Sainsbury's Opens Its First Airport Store

UK Supermarket Asda 'Lost The Plot' But Is Fixable, Says Stuart Rose

Britain's third largest supermarket Asda "lost the plot" but can be fixed, its chairman said as it reported another slide in sales.

Sainsbury’s First-Half Performance: What The Analysts Said

'Sainsbury’s has successfully gained market share from discounters through initiatives like Price Lock, Aldi price match [...],' Third Bridge said.

