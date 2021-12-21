SPAR Austria Introduces Returnable Jars For Organic Yoghurt SKUs

SPAR Austria is offering returnable glass jars for 450-gram SPAR Natur*pur Bergbauern organic fruit yoghurt SKUs and the SPAR Natur*pur Bergbauern organic natural yoghurt.

The returnable jars will help the retailer in its sustainability initiatives.

With an annual sales volume of about three million jars, the retailer expects to save the use of 900,000 kilograms of glass annually.

SPAR Austria will refund a deposit of 0.17 euros for each glass jar returned by shoppers.

Organic Yoghurts Range

SPAR Natur*pur Bergbauern organic fruit yoghurts are available for €1.65, while SPAR Natur*pur Bergbauern organic natural yoghurt is priced at €1.39.

The product is available at SPAR, EUROSPAR, INTERSPAR, and Maximarkt stores across the country.

The yoghurts are available in strawberry, banana-muesli, mango-passion fruit, forest berry, and bourbon-vanilla flavours in standardised reusable jars.

The product is made from organic fruits and organic milk from farmers in the mountains.

Food Waste Prevention

Earlier in October, SPAR Austria extended its partnership with food waste prevention app Too Good To Go to include all 700 SPAR and EUROSPAR stores in Austria and seven INTERSPAR Hypermarkets in Vienna and surrounding areas.

The move follows a successful trial in SPAR Gourmet stores, launched in August 2020 and extended to all SPAR Gourmet stores in February of this year.

Last month, the retail group opened new regional headquarters and logistics centre for Emilia-Romagna in Castel San Pietro Terme.

SPAR Austria operates in around 3,000 locations in Austria, northeast Italy, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia.

