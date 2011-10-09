Tesco Chooses Cryovac For Chicken Packaging

UK retailer Tesco has successfully introduced a barrier film solution by Cryovac to package its annual volume of 35 million whole chickens. A total of 14 lines for the trayless packaging solution are now in operation across seven production plants.

A 70 per cent reduction in packaging, a longer shelf life, significant logistical and merchandising benefits, as well as increased customer satisfaction, are some of the benefits associated with this barrier film. A highly-competitive poultry marketplace encouraged Tesco to increase shelf life, without compromising on the quality of chicken products for the consumer.

The new solution means that six birds per crate can now be packed as opposed to five when a tray was included in the packaging. Label and tray removal has meant a weight reduction of 70 per cent, led by the consumer drive for less packaging. (20 Oct)

