Waste Framework Directive Welcomed By Steel Packaging Industry

The Association of European Producers of Steel for Packaging (APEAL) has welcomed the proposal for a targeted revision of the EU Waste Framework Directive (WFD).

WFD is part of a wider biodiversity and food package published this month by the European Commission.

Founded in 1986, APEAL members – Acciaierie d’Italia, ArcelorMittal, Liberty Liège-Dudelange, Tata Steel, thyssenkrupp Rasselstein and US Steel Košice – employ over 200,000 workers in Europe.

Out of this total, 15,000 are employed directly in the production of steel for packaging across 10 dedicated manufacturing sites.

Circular Economy

APEAL said the revision of the EU Waste Framework Directive is an important step towards achieving a resource efficient, circular economy and addressing the global challenge presented by food waste.

Furthermore, the association believes the revision also represents continued progress in the drive to eliminate loopholes in the waste management process and phase out the landfill of valuable resources, such as steel packaging.

“Providing the longest shelf life of any packaging format and helping to cut waste during preparation packing and transport, steel packaging’s unique preservation qualities play a vital role in preventing food waste at all stages in the supply chain," said Alexis Van Maercke, secretary general of APEAL.

The association believes that canned food also presents an energy-free option for consumers at a time when the cost of living and the price of food is rising across Europe. At the same time, steel packaging can be recycled again and again.

'Cut Food Waste'

"The recycling rate of steel packaging, which has increased every year for more than a decade, and now stands at 85.5%, is testament to its sustainability credentials and the importance of its role as we strive to improve resource efficiency," said Van Maercke.

“The revision to the WFD is therefore another key step in enabling Europe to cut food waste and move decisively towards a greener and more circular economy,” Maercke added.