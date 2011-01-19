Private Label - We're The Experts

Subscribe Login
Private Label Magazines Few private label magazines have the scope of ESM – The European Supermarket Magazine. Boasting a dedicated private label focus - Private Label Europe - every month makes ESM a required read for anybody involved in private label in the European grocery sector, or for anybody supplying the industry. What keeps ESM - The European Supermarket Magazine ahead of other private label magazines is its experienced team of award winning journalists, who deliver regular analysis of the highly competitive private label market across Europe. ESM is also one of Europe's top publications for information on product development, supply chain and logistics management, private label ranges, packaging and design, environmental best practice and consumer purchasing trends; information you may not find in other private label magazines. All in all, it's easy to see why European Supermarket Magazine, incorporating Private Label Europe has fast become one of the sector's best-read private label magazines.

