2023: A Year Of Sustainability For Rabtrolley

In recent years, there has been a growing effort within the retail industry to adopt more eco-friendly practices.

Discerning consumers are actively seeking sustainable solutions that minimise their ecological footprint and promote a positive impact on the environment.

Many chains – inspired by experts, EU regulations, or simply environmental enthusiasts – have been forced to look more and more closely at their own sustainability policies.

For Rabtrolley, the year 2023 centred around a focus on ecology, education, and the promotion of recycling.

Rabtrolley is an environmental brand that has been using recycled plastic for its trolleys for years.

The company uses three types of granulate in production: raw material from its own industrial waste (Eko black line), from external suppliers (Eko colour line) and an unique line of products based on raw material composed from marine and ocean waste (Save the Sea).

In addition to standard models, the Rabtrolley brand is the manufacturer of the unique Twinst Bag design.

This is a very versatile model that is compatible with the recently popular scan-and-go systems and is playing a crucial role in educating shoppers about reducing the use of plastic bags and minimising their environmental impact.

In the past year, Rabtrolley has promoted its solutions at industry events and environmental conferences. Participation at EuroShop in Düsseldorf and Oslo Innovation Week proved to be equally important and fruitful, in terms of new projects and solutions.

Rabtrolley has just launched a new website, where its customers will have the opportunity to learn more about its eco solutions, keep up to date with its activities, and follow its news. To learn more, visit www.rabtrolley.com.

The Rabtrolley brand stands for Italian design, ease of use, the highest quality standards, and full compatibility with the customer’s brand.

This article was written in partnership with Rabtrolley.