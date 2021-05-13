ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

7-Eleven Owner Sees Shares Soar After Investor Takes Stake

Published on May 13 2021 8:38 AM in Retail tagged: Japan / 7-Eleven / Seven &amp; I / ValueAct Capital

7-Eleven Owner Sees Shares Soar After Investor Takes Stake

The owner of the 7-Eleven convenience chain, Seven & i Holdings, said that shares in the business hit a two-year high after Reuters reported activist investor ValueAct Capital took a stake in the Japanese business, signalling a potential shake-up at the retail giant.

"We refrain from commenting on individual shareholders' matters. Not only in this case, but also in the future, we will continue to engage in dialogue with our shareholders," Seven & i said in an emailed statement.

According to Reuters, ValueAct amassed a 4.4% stake in Seven & i and believes the sum of its parts is worth much more than its current market value, the fund told investors in a letter seen by Reuters.

Share Price Surge

Seven & i shares surged to as high as 7.3% in morning trading, compared with a 2% fall of the benchmark Nikkei stock average.

Seven & i became the latest in a growing list of Japanese companies to face pressure from investment funds. Shareholder activism is booming in Japan, driven by a government push to provide higher returns to investors.

San Francisco-based ValueAct has had some notable success in Japan, where companies traditionally have been wary of activist investors.

One of the fund's partners, Robert Hale, joined the board of Olympus Corp in 2019. Shares in the maker of endoscopes have nearly trebled since early 2019.

The hedge fund said the 7-Eleven business could be worth more than double what its parent is currently valued at if the company restructures itself to focus on the convenience stores or if 7-Eleven is spun out.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Japan's Asahi Looks To Halve Debt After Buying Australia Assets

Japan's Asahi Looks To Halve Debt After Buying Australia Assets
UCC Coffee Europe Launches New Coffee Brand From Japan

UCC Coffee Europe Launches New Coffee Brand From Japan
Japan's Consumer Prices Fall At Decade-Fast Pace, Add To Deflation Fears

Japan's Consumer Prices Fall At Decade-Fast Pace, Add To Deflation Fears
Tuna Goes For $200,000 At Tokyo Market's New Year Auction

Tuna Goes For $200,000 At Tokyo Market's New Year Auction
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Discounter Mere Eyeing Potential Sites Across UK Thu, 13 May 2021

Discounter Mere Eyeing Potential Sites Across UK
UK Shopper Confidence At Highest Level For Five Years: IGD Thu, 13 May 2021

UK Shopper Confidence At Highest Level For Five Years: IGD
Sonae MC To Accelerate Rollout Of Meu Super Stores In Portugal Thu, 13 May 2021

Sonae MC To Accelerate Rollout Of Meu Super Stores In Portugal
Pepco's Warsaw IPO Likely To Be Priced At 40 Zloty Per Share: Bookrunners Wed, 12 May 2021

Pepco's Warsaw IPO Likely To Be Priced At 40 Zloty Per Share: Bookrunners
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN