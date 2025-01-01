52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
7-Eleven

Couche-Tard Rejects Seven & i's Antitrust Concerns Over $47-bn Takeover Bid

Seven & i Holdings Picks Bain As Preferred Buyer In Asset Sale, Media Say

Japan's Seven & i Holdings has picked Bain Capital as its preferred buyer for a stake of its non-core assets, according to local media reports.

Seven & i Founding Family Seeks Investment From Thailand's Charoen Pokphand: Report

The founding family of Japan's Seven & i is asking Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group to invest in a management buyout of the Japanese retailing gi...

