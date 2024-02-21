Ahold Delhaize USA Names Marc Stolzman As Chief Sustainability Officer

Ahold Delhaize USA has appointed Marc Stolzman as its new chief sustainability officer, the company announced in a statement.

Stolzman will oversee all aspects of health and sustainability for the company’s US businesses, reporting to JJ Fleeman, the chief executive of Ahold Delhaize USA.

The role will also involve strategy and goal-setting, in line with Ahold Delhaize’s global sustainability ambitions and commitments, as well as overseeing all US regulatory, compliance and financial reporting.

Fleeman commented, “As one of the largest food retailers on the East Coast, we are committed to being a sustainable retailer, as we work to create healthier communities and a healthier planet.

“As we work through important and complex sustainability efforts in the next several years, including eliminating carbon emissions, bringing to market healthier products, stopping food waste, reducing single-use plastics, and more, Marc’s proven leadership and deep financial background will be instrumental in driving our ambitious goals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Stolzman

Stolzman has been with Ahold Delhaize USA for the past five years as executive lead, finance, for Peapod Digital Labs.

In this role, he managed finance for Peapod’s digital, e-commerce and commercial business.

He also oversaw a number of cross-company initiatives aimed at positioning the business for future success.

Commenting on his appointment, Stolzman said, “I look forward to working with each of the US brands, which are already leaders in sustainability, as well as our suppliers and partners, as we together pursue our passion for empowering healthier people and a healthier planet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining Ahold Delhaize USA, he served as president of Kymeta Corporation and also as CFO, before his promotion.

He has also held CFO roles at Zulily, Zumiez, Blue Nile and Imperium Renewables and served in several executive-level roles at Starbucks Coffee Company, including SVP of international finance and business development and CFO for Starbucks Japan.

Ahold Delhaize reported a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter operating margin and noted that it will maintain ‘a relentless focus on cost’ to protect profitability, as slowing food inflation pressures grocers.