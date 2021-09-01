ESM Magazine

Bulgaria's Fantastico Group Unveils New Multi-Use Outlet In Pernik

Published on Sep 1 2021 8:19 AM in Retail tagged: New Store / Bulgaria / Pernik / Fantastico

Bulgarian retailer Fantastico Group has unveiled a new multi-use retail and entertainment complex in Pernik, near the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

The location, which welcomed its first customers at the end of August, just ten months after construction started, covers some 10,753 square metres of floor space, and cost around BGN 25 million (€12.78 million) to develop, the retailer said.

The centrepiece of the new complex is its extensive grocery offering, which boasts some 45,000 SKUs and features both local and internationally-sourced products. The outlet is the first to house a new concept, MeatCorner, where fresh meat is prepared for shoppers, while a dedicated section 'From The Small Farms To You', offers an array of local products.

In addition, the grocery offering includes freshly-prepared meals, a broad organic offering, fresh sushi, a bakery section, and a comprehensive wine selection.

Where possible, environmentally-friendly lighting and refrigeration has been used, while the store also collects polyethylene, paper, and metal waste for recycling.

Broad Offering

The Pernik location is also home to a bowling alley, operated by the MegaXtreme Bowling chain, which is also part of Fantastico Group, as well as a pet shop, a perfume shop, a mobile phone accessories store, a pharmacy, an optician, a bookstore, a cash desk for household bills and money transfers, an insurance broker, dry cleaning, and a sports betting outlet.

The complex was developed in conjunction with construction firm Barage Group, with design by Bulgarian studio Cityscape.

Fantastico Group, which was founded in 1991, operates 44 supermarkets in Sofia, Bankya, Elin Pelin, Pernik, and Kyustendil. The group's portfolio also includes SkyCityMall, the MyChoice restaurant business, MegaXtreme Bowling, JoyStation Club, and fitness centre Fast & Fit.

